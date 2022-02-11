Covid-19: Iraq records about 3800 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 36th globally

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 3776 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,271,521, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported 29 deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,655.

It also reported 5718 recoveries to bring its total to 2,178,584 (95.9%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 225.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (516).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,692,410 tests in all governorates.

9,540,700 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 36th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, 86 infections per 100K people were reported last seven days.

Iraq has administered at least 15,769,592 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 20.1% of the country’s population.

Iraq reports 4,860 new infections on average each day, 41% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

During the last week, Iraq averaged about 43,734 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take an additional 180 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.