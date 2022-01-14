Report

Covid-19: Iraq records about 3300 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-14T13:43:46+0000
Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 3266 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,108,206, the health ministry said.

It reported Eight deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,237.

It also reported 443 recoveries to take its total to 2,069,124 (98.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 60.

Kirkuk recorded the highest number of infections (638).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,010,326 tests in all governorates.

8,832,679 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 26th place globally.

