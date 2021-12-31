Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: Iraq records about 300 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-31T13:33:44+0000
Covid-19: Iraq records about 300 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq recorded 304 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,093,740, the health ministry said.

It reported four deaths, two in Duhok, and one in Erbil. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,158.

It also reported 443 recoveries to take its total to 2,064,970 (98.6%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 78.

Kirkuk recorded the highest number of infections (56).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 16,830,481 tests in all governorates.

8,551,606 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 26th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, two infections per 100K people were reported in the last seven days in Iraq.

Iraq has administered at least 14,140,578 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 18% of the country’s population.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 228 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 2% of the peak.

related

Al-Sadr: keep the COVID-19 vaccin away from the hands of the corrupt

Date: 2021-02-14 12:53:32
Al-Sadr: keep the COVID-19 vaccin away from the hands of the corrupt

Covid-19: new precautionary measures in Iraq

Date: 2020-12-22 14:55:24
Covid-19: new precautionary measures in Iraq

COVID-19: 71 mortalities and 7992 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

Date: 2021-08-18 13:31:58
COVID-19: 71 mortalities and 7992 confirmed cases in Iraq today 

The Sabean Mandaeans celebrate Bronaya on the Tigris banks

Date: 2021-03-15 16:02:25
The Sabean Mandaeans celebrate Bronaya on the Tigris banks

COVID-19: 4580 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-20 13:48:08
COVID-19: 4580 new cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 1716 new confirmed cases and 18 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-10-17 14:34:15
COVID-19: 1716 new confirmed cases and 18 mortalities in Iraq today

Iraqi MP Ali Al-Abboudi passes away from COVID-19

Date: 2020-12-03 13:53:07
Iraqi MP Ali Al-Abboudi passes away from COVID-19

COVID-19: 16 deaths and 522 new cases in Iraq today 

Date: 2021-12-13 13:32:41
COVID-19: 16 deaths and 522 new cases in Iraq today 