Covid-19: Iraq records about 2300 new cases today

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq recorded 2385 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,104,940, the health ministry said.

It reported four deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,229.

It also reported 370 recoveries to take its total to 2,068,727 (98.3%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 61.

Kirkuk recorded the highest number of infections (404).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 16,989,616 tests in all governorates.

8,801,915 people have been vaccinated so far