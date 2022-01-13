Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: Iraq records about 2300 new cases today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-13T13:44:33+0000
Covid-19: Iraq records about 2300 new cases today

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq recorded 2385 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,104,940, the health ministry said.

It reported four deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,229.

It also reported 370 recoveries to take its total to 2,068,727 (98.3%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 61.

Kirkuk recorded the highest number of infections (404).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 16,989,616 tests in all governorates.

8,801,915 people have been vaccinated so far

related

Covid-19: About 750 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-03 13:17:27
Covid-19: About 750 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-20 13:01:32
Covid-19: more than 2000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 1766 new confirmed cases and 35 mortalities in Iraq today 

Date: 2021-10-13 14:01:01
COVID-19: 1766 new confirmed cases and 35 mortalities in Iraq today 

Captain Nazim Shaker passed away of COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-11 17:16:14
Captain Nazim Shaker passed away of COVID-19

COVID-19: 12 deaths and +600 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-12-08 13:57:40
COVID-19: 12 deaths and +600 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: +5000 new confirmed cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-01 14:01:55
COVID-19: +5000 new confirmed cases and 33 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Date: 2020-08-17 14:15:04
Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

The High Committee for Combating Coronavirus declares lockdowns

Date: 2021-03-03 14:58:15
The High Committee for Combating Coronavirus declares lockdowns