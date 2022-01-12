Covid-19: Iraq records about 2000 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq recorded 2037 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,102,555, the health ministry said.

It reported five deaths, two in Duhok, and one each in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Kirkuk and Diyala. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,225.

It also reported 281 recoveries to bring its total to 2,068,357 (98.4%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 64.

Kirkuk recorded the highest number of infections (402).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 16,971,076 tests in all governorates.

8,770,184 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 27th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, two infections per 100K people were reported in the last seven days in Iraq.

Iraq has administered at least 14,714,511 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that's enough to have vaccinated about 18.7% of the country's population.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 835 new infections reported on average each day. That's 7% of the peak.

Last week, five COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant were detected in Duhok, Kurdistan's Minister of Health Saman Barzanji said.

Barzanji said in a press conference, "the patients are members of the same family. They live in Duhok and recently returned from abroad."

The Minister added that their condition is stable and does not require medical care.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health also announced registering Omicron cases among members of a family that just returned to the country and a group of foreign diplomats.