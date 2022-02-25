Covid-19: Iraq records about 1600 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-25T13:53:44+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 1603 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,299,767, the Ministry of Health and Environment said. It reported 17 deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,948. It also reported 2659 recoveries to bring its total to 2,236,225 (97.2%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 170. Duhok recorded the highest number of infections (268). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,938,912 tests in all governorates. 9,854,265 people have been vaccinated so far It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally. According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, 43 infections per 100K people were reported last 7 days. The average number of new infections reported each day in Iraq falls by more than 5,500 over the last 3 weeks, 47% of its previous peak. During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 41,049 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 192 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population. Iraq has administered at least 16,507,035 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 21% of the country’s population.

related

COVID-19: +800 new cases and 21 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-11-22 13:47:01

Third deadlier COVID-19 wave is around the corner, MoH official says

Date: 2021-07-15 12:33:38

MoH attributes the soaring infection rates to "non-compliance"

Date: 2022-01-15 15:13:36

Vaccines are safe and effective, WHO representative in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-30 17:25:39

COVID-19: 2530 new cases and 13 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-12 13:39:44

Iraq: Fears of COVID-19 spread during Arbaeen visit

Date: 2020-10-02 14:16:39

COVID-19: 70 mortalities and +8,000 confirmed cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-26 13:56:48

Iraqi parliamentarians "afraid" of Covid-19 delay the legislative work

Date: 2020-09-03 10:49:07