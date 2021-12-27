Covid-19: Iraq records about 160 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-27T18:18:55+0000

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq recorded 166 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,092,650, the health ministry said. It reported nine deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 24,139. There are no deaths in 15 governorates. It also reported 435 recoveries to take its total to 2,063,418 (98.6%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 89. Erbil recorded the highest number of infections (32). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 16,776,913 tests in all governorates. 8,454,147 people have been vaccinated so far It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 25th place globally. According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, five infections per 100K people were reported in the last seven days in Iraq. Iraq has administered at least 13,928,740 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 17.7% of the country’s population. COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 309 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 3% of the peak.

