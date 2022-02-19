Covid-19: Iraq records about 1240 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 38th globally

Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-19T14:57:43+0000
Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq recorded 1234 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,290,011, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported 11 deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,851.

It also reported 3668 recoveries to bring its total to 2,216,765 (96.8%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 208.

Duhok recorded the highest number of infections (271).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 17,838,851 tests in all governorates.

9,707,608 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 36th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, 43 infections per 100K people reported last 7 days.

The average number of new infections reported each day in Iraq falls by more than 4,300 over the last 3 weeks, 37% of its previous peak.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 40,861 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 193 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

