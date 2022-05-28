Report

Covid-19: Iraq records 60 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 41st globally

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-28T14:18:05+0000
Covid-19: Iraq records 60 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 41st globally

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq recorded 60 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,327,837, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported no deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,219.

It also reported 77 recoveries to bring its total to 2,301,610 (98.90%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 8.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (24).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,581,338 tests in all governorates.

10,666,842 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally.

According to Reuters’ tracker, Iraq is reporting 90 new infections on average each day, 1% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

Iraq has administered at least 18,279,217 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 10,610 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 742 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

 

