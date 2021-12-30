Covid-19: Iraq records 300 new cases today, still ranks the first in the Arab World

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq recorded 166 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,093,436, the health ministry said.

It reported three deaths, two in Duhok, and one in Erbil. Its coronavirus death toll reached 24,154.

It also reported 356 recoveries to take its total to 2,064,527 (98.6%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 86.

Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded the highest number of infections (65).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 16,817,837 tests in all governorates.

8,521,055 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 26th place globally.

According to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker, two infections per 100K people were reported in the last seven days in Iraq.

Iraq has administered at least 14,140,578 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 18% of the country’s population.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 230 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 2% of the peak.