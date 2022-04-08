Report

Covid-19: Iraq records 261 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Date: 2022-04-08T13:49:35+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq recorded 261 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,321,630, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported two death. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,183.

It also reported 608 recoveries to bring its total to 2,287,525 (98.50%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 35.

Basra recorded the highest number of infections (37).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,385,475 tests in all governorates.

10,407,724 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally.

