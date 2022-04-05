Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: Iraq records 250 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-05T13:58:21+0000
Covid-19: Iraq records 250 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq recorded 280 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,320,806, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported one death. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,178.

It also reported 699 recoveries to bring its total to 2,285,632 (98.50%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 41.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (55).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,366,982 tests in all governorates.

10,386,564 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 296 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 2% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 21,868 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 360 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

Iraq has administered at least 17,778,382 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 22.6% of the country’s population.

related

COVID-19: five deaths and +150 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2022-01-01 13:57:36
COVID-19: five deaths and +150 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 6558 new cases and 35 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-29 13:55:35
COVID-19: 6558 new cases and 35 mortalities in Iraq today

Official Iranian confirmation: Coronavirus infections tripled after "Muharram"

Date: 2020-09-17 18:57:38
Official Iranian confirmation: Coronavirus infections tripled after "Muharram"

Covid-19: About 5000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-05-10 13:20:27
Covid-19: About 5000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3731 new cases and 68 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-30 13:04:45
COVID-19: 3731 new cases and 68 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 57 mortalities and 8346 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-08 14:34:30
COVID-19: 57 mortalities and 8346 new cases in Iraq today

Curfew reduced COVID-19 cases by 40%, MoH says

Date: 2021-03-07 13:00:27
Curfew reduced COVID-19 cases by 40%, MoH says

Iraqi MoH: not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures will lead to unimaginable consequences

Date: 2020-08-07 15:01:49
Iraqi MoH: not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures will lead to unimaginable consequences