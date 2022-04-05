Covid-19: Iraq records 250 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq recorded 280 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,320,806, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported one death. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,178.

It also reported 699 recoveries to bring its total to 2,285,632 (98.50%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 41.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (55).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,366,982 tests in all governorates.

10,386,564 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 296 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 2% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 21,868 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 360 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

Iraq has administered at least 17,778,382 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 22.6% of the country’s population.