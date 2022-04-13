Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: Iraq records 248 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-13T17:00:07+0000
Covid-19: Iraq records 248 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq recorded 248 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,322,551, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported two deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,188.

It also reported 598 recoveries to bring its total to 2,290,436 (98.60%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 23.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (61).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,409,261 tests in all governorates.

10,433,143 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally.

According to Reuters’ tracker, COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 213 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 2% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

Iraq has administered at least 17,778,382 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 22.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 21,868 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take an additional 360 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

related

COVID-19: 4157 new cases and 26 mortalities in Iraq today  

Date: 2021-06-04 14:34:34
COVID-19: 4157 new cases and 26 mortalities in Iraq today  

COVID-19: 724 new cases and 13 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-11-30 14:02:32
COVID-19: 724 new cases and 13 mortalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 1700 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-08 12:18:56
Covid-19: About 1700 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-23 13:16:14
Covid-19: More than 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Vaccines are safe and effective, WHO representative in Iraq

Date: 2021-03-30 17:25:39
Vaccines are safe and effective, WHO representative in Iraq

COVID-19: 3000+ new cases and 75 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-23 14:07:29
COVID-19: 3000+ new cases and 75 fatalities in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-06 14:09:18
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-27 16:59:27
Covid-19: 100 fatalities and 2000+ in Iraq today