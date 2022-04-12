Covid-19: Iraq records 222 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-12T14:08:31+0000

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq recorded 222 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,322,303, the Ministry of Health and Environment said. It reported no death. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,186. It also reported 637 recoveries to bring its total to 2,289,838 (98.60%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 35. Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (45). So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,403,689 tests in all governorates. 10,426,673 people have been vaccinated so far It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally. According to Reuters’ tracker, COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 222 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 2% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2. During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 21,868 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 360 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population. Iraq has administered at least 17,778,382 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 22.6% of the country’s population.

related

Covid-19: About 1700 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-08 12:18:56

COVID-19: 6188 new cases and 33 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-04-18 13:39:33

Iraq announces 22 deaths and 787 new Covid-19 cases

Date: 2020-06-09 15:58:57

COVID-19: +5000 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-18 13:33:49

Iraq national football team holds its first training session during the outbreak of COVID-19

Date: 2020-11-06 19:32:33

COVID-19: 13 deaths and 336 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-12-21 14:23:52

COVID-19: 4170 new cases and 30 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-01 13:48:28

Amman: the Iraqi minister is welcomed to stay in Jordan or return to Iraq for COVID-19 treatment

Date: 2020-08-24 11:22:03