Covid-19: Iraq records 161 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq recorded 161 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,324,384, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported two deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,207.

It also reported 278 recoveries to bring its total to 2,296,548 (98.80%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 27.

Al-Sulaymaniyah recorded the highest number of infections (33).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,457,500 tests in all governorates.

10,499,221 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally.

According to Reuters’ tracker, COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Iraq, with 155 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 1% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

Iraq has administered at least 17,943,392 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 22.8% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 12,086 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 651 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.