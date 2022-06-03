Covid-19: Iraq records 129 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 41st globally

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq recorded 129 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,328,498, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported one death. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,220.

It also reported 114 recoveries to bring its total to 2,302,254 (98.90%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to seven.

Baghdad-Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (40).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,605,754 tests in all governorates.

10,709,504 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 41st place globally.

According to Reuters’ tracker, Iraq reports 100 new infections on average each day, 1% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

Iraq has administered at least 18,353,783 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 10,813 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take an additional 728 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.