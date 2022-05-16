Report

Date: 2022-05-16T14:05:17+0000
Covid-19: Iraq records 119 new cases today, ranks the 1st in the Arab World, 40th globally

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq recorded 119 new cases of Covid-19 to bring its total to 2,326,577, the Ministry of Health and Environment said.

It reported no deaths. Its coronavirus death toll reached 25,216.

It also reported 119 recoveries to bring its total to 2,300,104 (98.90%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 14.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (18).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 18,409,261 tests in all governorates.

10,433,143 people have been vaccinated so far

It is worth noting that Iraq ranks 1st in the Arab world and 40th place globally.

According to Reuters’ tracker, Iraq reports 120 new infections on average each day, 1% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on August 2.

Iraq has administered at least 18,142,685 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.1% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Iraq averaged about 7,220 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take an additional 1,089 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

