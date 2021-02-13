Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: Iraq imposes a lockdown for a week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-13T13:42:11+0000
Covid-19: Iraq imposes a lockdown for a week

Shafaq News / Iraq extended restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until February 18, according to Iraq’ Supreme Health and Safety Committee.

The Supreme Committee imposed the lockdown from 0800 p.m. to 08:00 a.m.

Health personnel, security forces, service departments and grocery stores are exempted from the lockdown.

As part of new measures, the Committee also stops traditional funeral rites.

The Supreme Committee also closed all mosques and Hussainiyat (religious place) for public.

During the Lockdown, the Education in the schools, institutions and universities to be remotely with the exception of the final semesters of medical school students.

So Far, Iraq reported 641,628 new cases of the coronavirus and 13,164 deaths.

related

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-12 15:28:28
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-30 13:38:49
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 2100+ new cases and 34 mortalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-30 13:25:51
COVID-19: 2100+ new cases and 34 mortalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-09 13:56:31
COVID-19: 82 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: 1660 new cases and eight mortalities in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-06 10:36:29
COVID-19: 1660 new cases and eight mortalities in Iraq

COVID-19: 80 fatalities and 4200+ new cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-09-15 14:09:08
COVID-19: 80 fatalities and 4200+ new cases today in Iraq

Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-02 13:06:17
Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-23 15:21:17
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today