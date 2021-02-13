Covid-19: Iraq imposes a lockdown for a week

Shafaq News / Iraq extended restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus until February 18, according to Iraq’ Supreme Health and Safety Committee.

The Supreme Committee imposed the lockdown from 0800 p.m. to 08:00 a.m.

Health personnel, security forces, service departments and grocery stores are exempted from the lockdown.

As part of new measures, the Committee also stops traditional funeral rites.

The Supreme Committee also closed all mosques and Hussainiyat (religious place) for public.

During the Lockdown, the Education in the schools, institutions and universities to be remotely with the exception of the final semesters of medical school students.

So Far, Iraq reported 641,628 new cases of the coronavirus and 13,164 deaths.