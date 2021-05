Shafaq News / Iraq announced stringent COVID-19 restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s Media office issued a statement saying a curfew will be imposed from May 12 to May 22.

Malls, restaurants, coffee shops, cinemas and parks will be closed.

All gatherings will be forbidden including weddings and sport activities.

So Far, Iraq reported 1,079,998 new cases of the coronavirus and 15,566 deaths.