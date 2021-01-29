Covid-19: Health Ministry to take more tough choices

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment on Friday described the second wave of Coronavirus as ”the worst”, warning of the consequences of not adhering to preventive measures.

"The Ministry of Health has announced frequently the risks of not adhering to preventive health measures, but unfortunately most of people did not commit.” The ministry said in a statement

"Despite the improvement in the epidemiological situation, the increase in the recovery rate and the decline in deaths, a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic is highly likely to hit the country that may be much worse." it added.

"This may force the Ministry of Health and the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety to take more tough choices, such as partial curfew and closing facilities to protect citizens of the catastrophic impact that COVID-19 could soon have on us." The statement clarified.

The Ministry called on "citizens to apply preventive measures, especially wearing masks, keeping social distancing, using hands cleansing and stopping gatherings."

Iraq recorded more than 600,000 cases of coronavirus so far with at least 13,000 fatalities.