Covid-19: About 9000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-06T13:33:18+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Tuesday 8818 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,388,323, the health ministry said.

It reported 31 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 17,376.

It also reported 5998 recoveries to take its total to 1,277,242 (92.0%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 628.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1633).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 11,988,129 tests in all governorates.

959,928 people have vaccinated so far.

