Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 840 new cases to take its total to 597033, the health ministry said.

It reported 5 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12829.

It also reported 1929 recoveries to take its total to 541746.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 155.

The 5 fatalities were recorded in 4 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah (1), Duhok (1) and Baghdad/Al-Karkh (1) and Kirkuk (2).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4618587 tests in all governorates.

In the same context, The Company of General Trading and Distribution of Medicines and Medical supplies confirmed, on Saturday, that the price of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is stable in all countries.