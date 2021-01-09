Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 907 new cases to take its total to 602331, the health ministry said.

It reported 4 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 1212881.

It also reported 1965 recoveries to take its total to 554990 (92.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 129.

The 4 fatalities were recorded in 3 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah (2), Kirkuk (1) and Duhok (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (245).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4836843 tests in all governorates.