Date: 2021-01-09T14:05:33+0000
Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 907 new cases to take its total to 602331, the health ministry said. 

It reported 4 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 1212881.

It also reported 1965 recoveries to take its total to 554990 (92.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 129.

The 4 fatalities were recorded in 3 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah (2), Kirkuk (1) and Duhok (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (245).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4836843 tests in all governorates.

