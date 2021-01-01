Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 902 new cases to take its total to 596193, the health ministry said.

It reported 11 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12824.

It also reported 1976 recoveries to take its total to 539817.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 162.

The 11 fatalities were recorded in 7 governorates, Nineveh (1) , Dhi Qar (1) , Medical City 91) , , Karbala (2), Al-Sulaymaniyah(4), Najaf (1) and Baghdad/Al-Karkh (1).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4588559 tests in all governorates.