Covid-19: About 8600 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 8636 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,414,925, the health ministry said.

It reported 32 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 17,476.

It also reported 6508 recoveries to take its total to 1,294,411 (91.5%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 644.

Baghdad/ Rusafa recorded the highest number of infections (1483).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment conducted 12,133,671 tests in all governorates.

1018966 people have vaccinated so far.