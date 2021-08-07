Covid-19: About 8000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded, on Saturday 7,973 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,704,363, the health ministry said.

It reported 59 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 19,146.

It also reported 9112 recoveries to take its total to 1,520,000 (89.2%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 953.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1070).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment has conducted 13,417,517 tests in all governorates.

2,115,456 people have been vaccinated so far.