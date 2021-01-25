Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Monday 813 new cases to take its total to 614576, the health ministry said.

It reported 7 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 13000.

It also reported 1585 recoveries to take its total to 583127 (94.9%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 158.

The 7 fatalities were recorded in 5 governorates, Dhi Qar (2), Duhok (1), Baghdad/ Karkh (2), Babel (1) and Saladin (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (189).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5377694 tests in all governorates.