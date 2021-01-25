Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-25T12:09:37+0000
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Monday 813 new cases to take its total to 614576, the health ministry said.

It reported 7 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 13000.

It also reported 1585 recoveries to take its total to 583127 (94.9%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 158.

The 7 fatalities were recorded in 5 governorates, Dhi Qar (2), Duhok (1), Baghdad/ Karkh (2), Babel (1) and Saladin (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (189).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5377694 tests in all governorates.

related

Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Date: 2020-08-17 14:15:04
Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

COVID-19: 70 fatalities and 3821 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-21 13:21:38
COVID-19: 70 fatalities and 3821 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-02 14:28:43
COVID-19: 78 fatalities and 3946 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4000+ cases and 85 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-19 13:25:53
COVID-19: 4000+ cases and 85 deaths in Iraq today

Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-28 15:35:17
Covid-19: 77 fatalities and 2747 news cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 3400+ cases and 73 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-07 13:25:28
COVID-19: 3400+ cases and 73 deaths in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-23 15:21:17
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 3500 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-11 13:55:37
Covid-19: More than 3500 recoveries in Iraq today