Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-18T13:08:53+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Monday 797 new cases to take its total to 609029, the health ministry said.

It reported 9 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12953.

It also reported 1769 recoveries to take its total to 571198 (93.8%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 139.

The 3 fatalities were recorded in 9 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah (2), Dhi Qar (2), Saladin (2), Kirkuk (1), Babel (1) and Medical City (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (296).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5154751 tests in all governorates.

