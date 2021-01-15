Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 805 new cases to take its total to 606991, the health ministry said.

It reported 10 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12932.

It also reported 1530 recoveries to take its total to 565889 (93.21%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 120.

The 10 fatalities were recorded in 6 governorates, Baghdad/Karkh (3), Al-Sulaymaniyah (2), Duhok (1), Dhi Qar (1), Kirkuk (2) and Medical City (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (229).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5049407 tests in all governorates.