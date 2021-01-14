Report

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-14T12:21:59+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Thursday 801 new cases to take its total to 606186, the health ministry said.

It reported 7 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12922.

It also reported 1784 recoveries to take its total to 564359 (93.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 125.

The 7 fatalities were recorded in 5 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah (2), Duhok (2), Basra (1), Kirkuk (1) and Karbala (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (269).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5010080 tests in all governorates.

