Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Monday 801 new cases to take its total to 603739, the health ministry said.

It reported 11 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12906.

It also reported 2035 recoveries to take its total to 558777 (92.6%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 128.

The 11 fatalities were recorded in 8 governorates, Erbil (2), Karbala (2) and Saladin (2).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (273).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4898139 tests in all governorates.