Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 778 new cases to take its total to 612870, the health ministry said.

It reported 4 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12988.

It also reported 1546 recoveries to take its total to 579838 (94.6%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 154.

The 4 fatalities were recorded in 4 governorates, Erbil (1), Basra (1), Baghdad/ Karkh (1), Kirkuk (1) and Karbala (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (223).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5342787 tests in all governorates.