Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-07T12:08:35+0000
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Thursday 790 new cases to take its total to 600755, the health ministry said.

It reported 4 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12869.

It also reported 1781 recoveries to take its total to 551127 (91.7%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 141.

The 4 fatalities were recorded in 3 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah (2), Erbil (1) and Duhok (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (233).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4774142 tests in all governorates.

related

Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-05 13:00:36
Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-29 12:43:16
Covid-19: More than 4500 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 1735 new cases and 24 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-09 12:41:10
COVID-19: 1735 new cases and 24 fatalities in Iraq today

COVID-19: +1500 new cases and 22 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-16 12:10:39
COVID-19: +1500 new cases and 22 deaths in Iraq today

COVID-19: 757 new cases and 12 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-05 12:59:04
COVID-19: 757 new cases and 12 deaths in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-06 14:14:00
Covid-19: more than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-04 12:35:23
Covid-19: more than 1800 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-05 12:57:22
Covid-19: More than 3500 new cases in Iraq today