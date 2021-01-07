Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Thursday 790 new cases to take its total to 600755, the health ministry said.

It reported 4 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12869.

It also reported 1781 recoveries to take its total to 551127 (91.7%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 141.

The 4 fatalities were recorded in 3 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah (2), Erbil (1) and Duhok (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (233).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4774142 tests in all governorates.