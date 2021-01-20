Covid-19: About 750 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 746 new cases to take its total to 610598, the health ministry said.

It reported 6 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12968.

It also reported 1909 recoveries to take its total to 574920 (94.28%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 140.

The 6 fatalities were recorded in 4 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah(3), Nineveh (1), Baghdad/ Rusafa (1) and Medical City (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (212).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5228784 tests in all governorates.