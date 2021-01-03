Covid-19: About 750 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-03T13:17:27+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Sunday 742 new cases to take its total to 597775, the health ministry said. This record is the least in four months

