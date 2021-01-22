Report
Covid-19: About 700 new cases in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-01-22T13:01:21+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 685 new cases to take its total to 612092, the health ministry said.
It reported 7 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12984.
It also reported 1567 recoveries to take its total to 578292 (94.5%).
The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 148.
The 7 fatalities were recorded in 6 governorates, Erbil (1), Duhok (1), Baghdad/ Karkh (2), Kirkuk (1), Dhi Qar (1) and Najaf (1).
Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (178).
So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5305002 tests in all governorates.
