Covid-19: About 700 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-22T13:01:21+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 685 new cases to take its total to 612092, the health ministry said. It reported 7 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12984. It also reported 1567 recoveries to take its total to 578292 (94.5%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 148. The 7 fatalities were recorded in 6 governorates, Erbil (1), Duhok (1), Baghdad/ Karkh (2), Kirkuk (1), Dhi Qar (1) and Najaf (1). Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (178). So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5305002 tests in all governorates.

related

COVID-19: 3110 new cases and 56 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-18 12:26:53

Covid-19: 67 fatalities and 1800+ new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-06-22 18:08:39

Two members from the Iraqi national team tested positive for COVID-19

Date: 2020-11-17 10:46:02

COVID-19: 2280 new cases and 39 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2020-11-07 12:46:11

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-21 13:42:00

Iraqi MP Ali Al-Abboudi passes away from COVID-19

Date: 2020-12-03 13:53:07

Covid-19: more than 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-24 13:24:48

Iraqi parliament resumes its sessions after Eid Al-Adha

Date: 2020-07-25 15:25:08