Iraq News

Covid-19: About 6500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-07-02T14:24:14+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 6378 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 1,359,836, the health ministry said.

It reported 40 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 17,256.

It also reported 5082 recoveries to take its total to 1,255,203 (92.3%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 626.

Baghdad/ Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (1236).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 11,816,691 tests in all governorates.

921,890 people have vaccinated so far.

