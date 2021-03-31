Covid-19: About 6500 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-31T14:07:18+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 5995 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 850924, the health ministry said. It reported 37 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 14323. It also reported 4210 recoveries to take its total to 759560 (89.3 %). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 468.

