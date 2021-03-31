Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Covid-19: About 6500 new cases in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-03-31T14:07:18+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 5995 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 850924, the health ministry said.
It reported 37 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 14323.
It also reported 4210 recoveries to take its total to 759560 (89.3 %).
The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 468.
related
COVID-19: 2237 new cases and 47 fatalities in Iraq today
Date: 2020-11-15 12:38:41
A COVID-19 drug is now available in Iraq, says MOH
Date: 2020-08-23 15:16:22
COVID-19 vaccines to be allocated proportionally to population, official says
Date: 2021-03-27 10:11:53
Covid-19: 45 fatalities and 1150 recovery in Iraq today
Date: 2020-06-15 17:28:39
A new MP contracted Covid-19
Date: 2020-09-12 09:47:29
Covid-19: About 1000 new cases in Iraq today
Date: 2021-02-01 13:27:39
COVID-19: 2218 new cases and 48 fatalities in Iraq today
Date: 2020-12-01 12:37:20
Covid-19: more than 4000 news cases in Iraq today
Date: 2020-08-15 12:43:53
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.