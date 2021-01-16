Covid-19: About 600 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 596 new cases to take its total to 607587, the health ministry said.

It reported 3 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12935.

It also reported 2009 recoveries to take its total to 567898 (93.5%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 134.

The 3 fatalities were recorded in 3 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah (1), Duhok (1), and Medical City (1).

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (198).

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 5082996 tests in all governorates.