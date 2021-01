Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Monday 595 new cases to take its total to 598569, the health ministry said.

It reported 10 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12844.

It also reported 1809 recoveries to take its total to 545529.

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 141.

The 10 fatalities were recorded in 4 governorates, Al-Sulaymaniyah; Duhok; Erbil; Dhi Qar; Nineveh and Kirkuk.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4677789 tests in all governorates.