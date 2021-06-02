Report

Covid-19: About 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-06-02T13:23:19+0000
Covid-19: About 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 4,583 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total 1,210,105

It reported 31 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 16,436.

It also reported 4,311 recoveries to take its total to 1,125,110 (93.00%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 384.

Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (866).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment conducted 10,530,876 tests in all governorates.

614,476 citizens are vaccinated against the Virus.

