Covid-19: About 4500 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Wednesday 4,583 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total 1,210,105
It reported 31 deaths to take its coronavirus death toll to 16,436.
It also reported 4,311 recoveries to take its total to 1,125,110 (93.00%).
The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 384.
Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (866).
So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment conducted 10,530,876 tests in all governorates.
614,476 citizens are vaccinated against the Virus.