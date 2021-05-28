Covid-19: About 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 4042 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total 1,190,351

It reported 22 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 16,311.

It also reported 3,477 recoveries to take its total to 1,101,676 (92.6%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 435.

Baghdad/Rusafa recorded the highest number of infections (558).

So far, the Ministry of Health and Environment conducted 10,338,737 tests in all governorates.

582,537 citizens are vaccinated against the Virus.