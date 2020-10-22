Covid-19 About 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Thursday 3899 new cases to take its total to 442164, the health ministry said.

It reported 47 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10465.

It also reported 2816 recoveries to take its total to 371826 (84.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 446.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (542) and recoveries (721) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 8 deaths.

Five governorates recorded today no fatalities, Al-Anbar, Dhi Qar, Al-Diwaniyah, Diyala and Muthanna.

Iraq faces the same dilemma as much of the world - whether to ease restrictions to help economic activity, or maintain a lockdown to avoid the virus’s spread.

Authorities recently lifted the curfew; the World Health Organization says Iraq should maintain a lockdown.







