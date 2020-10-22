Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Covid-19 About 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-22T13:57:55+0000
Covid-19 About 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Thursday 3899 new cases to take its total to 442164, the health ministry said.

It reported 47 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10465.

It also reported 2816 recoveries to take its total to 371826 (84.1%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 446.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh still lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (542) and recoveries (721) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 8 deaths.

Five governorates recorded today no fatalities, Al-Anbar, Dhi Qar, Al-Diwaniyah, Diyala and Muthanna.

Iraq faces the same dilemma as much of the world - whether to ease restrictions to help economic activity, or maintain a lockdown to avoid the virus’s spread.

Authorities recently lifted the curfew; the World Health Organization says Iraq should maintain a lockdown.


 


related

COVID-19: 2834 new cases and 2339 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-05 14:29:36
COVID-19: 2834 new cases and 2339 recoveries in Iraq today

Iraq eases COVID-19 restrictions

Date: 2020-09-07 20:12:40
Iraq eases COVID-19 restrictions

Covid-19: about 2000 recoveries and 3000 news cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-25 13:52:29
Covid-19: about 2000 recoveries and 3000 news cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 3000 cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-16 14:35:26
Covid-19: More than 3000 cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 4000 recoveries in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-29 11:22:16
Covid-19: More than 4000 recoveries in Iraq today

Iraq marks shortage of Covid-19 diagnostic medical kits

Date: 2020-06-11 09:54:58
Iraq marks shortage of Covid-19 diagnostic medical kits

An Iraqi pilot passed away for COVID-19 complications

Date: 2020-09-10 21:05:27
An Iraqi pilot passed away for COVID-19 complications

Former reporter passed away for COVID-19

Date: 2020-07-31 12:53:29
Former reporter passed away for COVID-19