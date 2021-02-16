Covid-19: About 3000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T12:20:25+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Tuesday 3332 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 649982, the health ministry said. It reported 7 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 13192. It also reported 1622 recoveries to take its total to 609800 (93.8%). The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 281. Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (507). So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 6321995 tests in all governorates.

