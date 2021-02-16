Report
Covid-19: About 3000 new cases in Iraq today
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-02-16T12:20:25+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Tuesday 3332 new cases of Covid-19 to take its total to 649982, the health ministry said.
It reported 7 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 13192.
It also reported 1622 recoveries to take its total to 609800 (93.8%).
The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 281.
Baghdad/Karkh recorded the highest number of infections (507).
So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 6321995 tests in all governorates.
