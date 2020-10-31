Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Covid-19: About 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-31T13:39:49+0000
Covid-19: About 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 1997 new cases to take its total to 472630, the health ministry said.

It reported 48 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10910.

It also reported 2414 recoveries to take its total to 399655 (84.6%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 452.

Baghdad/ Rusafa lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (381) and Baghdad/Al-Karkh leads the recoveries (480) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 12 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Duhok with 2 cases, while Saladin registered no recoveries.

The least number of infections were recorded in Muthanna (4 cases), while Al-Anbar has no fatalities.

Five governorates recorded today no fatalities Muthanna, Al-Anbar, Diyala, Al-Diwaniyah, and Najaf.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2862007 tests in all governorates.


related

COVID-19: 3400+ cases and 73 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-07 13:25:28
COVID-19: 3400+ cases and 73 deaths in Iraq today

Amman: the Iraqi minister is welcomed to stay in Jordan or return to Iraq for COVID-19 treatment

Date: 2020-08-24 11:22:03
Amman: the Iraqi minister is welcomed to stay in Jordan or return to Iraq for COVID-19 treatment

COVID-19: 5055 new cases and 72 fatalities I Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-23 14:23:38
COVID-19: 5055 new cases and 72 fatalities I Iraq today

Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Date: 2020-08-17 14:15:04
Covid-19: A new deputy contracts the virus

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-14 15:08:33
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-06 13:46:09
Covid-19: More than 140 thousand cases in Iraq

COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 4493 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-10-01 14:48:34
COVID-19: 50 fatalities and 4493 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 4000+ cases and 85 deaths in Iraq today

Date: 2020-08-19 13:25:53
COVID-19: 4000+ cases and 85 deaths in Iraq today