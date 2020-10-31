Covid-19: About 2000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 1997 new cases to take its total to 472630, the health ministry said.

It reported 48 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 10910.

It also reported 2414 recoveries to take its total to 399655 (84.6%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 452.

Baghdad/ Rusafa lead Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (381) and Baghdad/Al-Karkh leads the recoveries (480) reported, while Al-Sulaymaniyah leads the fatality toll with 12 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Duhok with 2 cases, while Saladin registered no recoveries.

The least number of infections were recorded in Muthanna (4 cases), while Al-Anbar has no fatalities.

Five governorates recorded today no fatalities Muthanna, Al-Anbar, Diyala, Al-Diwaniyah, and Najaf.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 2862007 tests in all governorates.



