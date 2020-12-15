Report

Covid-19: About 1400 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Tuesday 1391 new cases to take its total to 577363, the health ministry said.

It reported 11 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12614.

It also reported 2165 recoveries to take its total to 511639 (66.60%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 198.

Kirkuk leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (291) and revoveries (408), and fatalities with 3 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Karbala (7).

Twelve governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Karbala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 3969282 tests in all governorates.

