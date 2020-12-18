Covid-19: About 1350 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Friday 1362 new cases to take its total to 581811, the health ministry said.

It reported 20 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12670.

It also reported 1770 recoveries to take its total to 517091 (88.90%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 198.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (257) and Kirkuk leads it in recoveries (428), while Al-Sulaymaniyah registered the highest number of fatalities with 6 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Karbala (7).

Eleven governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Karbala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4081241 tests in all governorates.