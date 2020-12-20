Covid-19: About 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Shafaq News/ Iraq registered, on Saturday 1027 new cases to take its total to 584145, the health ministry said.

It reported 17 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 12697.

It also reported 1964 recoveries to take its total to 520969 (89.10%).

The COVID-19 intensive care patients count to 177.

Baghdad/ Al-Karkh leads Iraq in the daily average number of new infections (226) and Kirkuk leads it in recoveries (365), while Al-Sulaymaniyah registered the highest number of fatalities with 8 deaths.

The least number of recoveries is registered in Maysan (6) while Saladin registered no recoveries for today.

Twelve governorates recorded today no fatalities included Al-Anbar, Wasit, and Diyala.

So far, the ministry of health and environment conducted 4146688 tests in all governorates.