Covid-19: 48 mortalities and nearly 2700 cases registered today in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-13T12:37:27+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced today, Friday, registering nearly 2,700 new cases and 48 deaths from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. The official epidemiological report issue by the Ministry said that 2,690 cases were registered today, bringing the total number of cases to 514,496. On the other band, 2,628 patients have achieved full recovery. Adding up today's, the total number of recoveries rose to 441,856.

