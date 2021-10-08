Covid-19: 2215 new cases and 36 mortalities in Iraq today

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-08T13:25:19+0000

Shafaq News / Iraq logged 2215 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday. The daily epidemiological report stated that 36 COVID-19 deaths were registered today. On the other hand, 3251 patients had achieved full recovery. According to the Ministry, the cumulative count of the Covid-19 cases stood at 2020882 with a total of 1938522 recovery cases and 22509 deaths since the emergence of the virus in the country.

